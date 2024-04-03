Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PDO opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

