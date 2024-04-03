PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGP opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

