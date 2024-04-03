PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $8.62.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
