PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PNF opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

