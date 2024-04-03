Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.90.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $269.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $234.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

