Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1,526.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.44 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average is $234.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

