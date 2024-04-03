Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 million-$7.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 million. Pioneer Power Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.010-0.010 EPS.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 22.9 %

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPSI shares. StockNews.com cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $777,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $289,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

