Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 210.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Etfidea LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega Therapeutics Company Profile
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Therapeutics
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.