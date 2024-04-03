Pirate Chain Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $32.62 million and approximately $61,228.79 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00069405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

