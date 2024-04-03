Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 660,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,418 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PL. JMP Securities cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.49.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

The company has a market capitalization of $619.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 263.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 190,510 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.