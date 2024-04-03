Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,862,000 after buying an additional 83,192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 505.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

