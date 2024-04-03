Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

PII stock opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

