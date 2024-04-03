Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after buying an additional 248,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

