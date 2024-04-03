Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,771,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,823,000 after acquiring an additional 325,134 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

