Prom Self Reported Market Cap Tops $250.89 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Prom token can now be bought for $13.75 or 0.00020717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $250.89 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014594 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00022847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,413.77 or 1.00082646 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00134864 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.45181929 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,342,427.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

