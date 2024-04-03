ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, April 11th

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) shares are set to split on Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SVXY opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVXY. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,781.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 497,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,368.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 171,108 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,154.5% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,575,000.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

