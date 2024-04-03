Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.