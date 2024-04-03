Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,640 to GBX 1,390. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prudential traded as low as GBX 718.60 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 718.80 ($9.02), with a volume of 11698436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.29).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($542,914.32). Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,479.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 796.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 844.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 3,265.31%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

