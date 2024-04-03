Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Trimmed by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.78. 121,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,839. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

