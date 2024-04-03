PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 228.54% and a negative net margin of 233.18%.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance
Shares of PYRGF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 1,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PyroGenesis Canada
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.