PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 228.54% and a negative net margin of 233.18%.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

Shares of PYRGF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 1,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

