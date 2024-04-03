Qtum Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00006316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $438.97 million and approximately $51.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.11 or 0.05055896 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00027861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.