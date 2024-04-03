Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 78,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 226,333 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $18.92.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.