QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1.3%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $173.34 and last traded at $173.20. Approximately 1,527,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,826,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,208. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

