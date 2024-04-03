Quantfury Token Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $6.96 or 0.00010565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $69.59 million and $14,168.05 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.99087856 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,680.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

