RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $275.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $1,615,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter.

RBC stock opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.86 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

