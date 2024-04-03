Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 526,163 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

