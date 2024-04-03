Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Down 6%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 45.15 and last traded at 46.35. Approximately 6,049,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at 49.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Reddit
Reddit Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Reddit
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reddit
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Banks Think Small Cap Stocks Need to Catch Up: 3 Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.