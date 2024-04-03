Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Down 6%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 45.15 and last traded at 46.35. Approximately 6,049,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at 49.32.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 in the last 90 days.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

