Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $4,784,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.24. 9,858,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,575,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $727.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

