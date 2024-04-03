Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $38.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,465,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.76. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

