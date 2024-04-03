Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. 8,108,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,675. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

