Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 35,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Linde by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.93.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.34. 1,451,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,664. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.36. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

