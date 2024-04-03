Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LOW traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.45. 2,812,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.36.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.62.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

