Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 92,426.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,589,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,125,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

