Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,026,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

