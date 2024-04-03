Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 7,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718. Regional Health Properties has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

