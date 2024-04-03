Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,506 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 7.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $29,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.2 %

QSR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

