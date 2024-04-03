Reviewing AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Icosavax 0 2 1 0 2.33

Icosavax has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.09%. Given Icosavax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than AXIM Biotechnologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -1.45 Icosavax $580,000.00 1,322.20 -$91.76 million ($2.22) -6.90

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and Icosavax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AXIM Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIM Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A Icosavax N/A -43.06% -39.53%

Summary

Icosavax beats AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Icosavax

(Get Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As of February 19, 2024, Icosavax, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AstraZeneca PLC.

