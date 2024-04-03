Reviewing Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clipper Realty and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 2 0 2.40

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.10%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.27% -35.33% -0.48% DiamondRock Hospitality 8.03% 5.29% 2.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Clipper Realty and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.6% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $138.21 million 0.56 -$5.90 million ($0.45) -10.71 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.07 billion 1.84 $86.34 million $0.36 26.14

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Clipper Realty pays out -84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Clipper Realty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

