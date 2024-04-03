Reviewing Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Iris Energy has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iris Energy and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.43%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

This table compares Iris Energy and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Magic Empire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 5.05 -$171.87 million N/A N/A Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 8.93 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.