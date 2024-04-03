RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $298.61 and last traded at $301.88. 309,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 639,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

RH Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.48 and its 200-day moving average is $268.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

