Ribbon Finance (RBN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.27 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00002490 BTC on major exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $551.78 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

