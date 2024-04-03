Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.31. 223,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

