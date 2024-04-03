Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,317,000 after buying an additional 468,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,365. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

