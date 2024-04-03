Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.1 %

NFLX traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $627.00. 1,371,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,685. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $634.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $591.75 and a 200 day moving average of $493.62. The firm has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

