Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13,421.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $72.48. 7,373,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,884,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $183.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $103.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

