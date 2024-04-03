Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 1,579,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

