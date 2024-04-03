Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 341,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,291. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.