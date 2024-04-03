Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $680,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $775.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.33. The company has a market capitalization of $737.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $351.27 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

