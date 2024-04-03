Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,703,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,499,176. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

