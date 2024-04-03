Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. 4,170,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,362. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

